There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).

In the latest session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $2.20 up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3177965 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Peterson Caryn sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 per share. The transaction valued at 57,431 led to the insider holds 61,415 shares of the business.

Carter Laura sold 4,876 shares of GOSS for $58,868 on Oct 24. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 82,292 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Aranda Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 57,431 and left with 205,430 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3187.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOSS has traded an average of 4.94M shares per day and 4.78M over the past ten days. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.66M with a Short Ratio of 14.41M, compared to 16.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.80% and a Short% of Float of 21.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.41.