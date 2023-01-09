There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

As of close of business last night, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.11, up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712799 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JELD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,200 shares for $9.59 per share. The transaction valued at 49,860 led to the insider holds 143,100 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 3,100 shares of JELD for $32,922 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 57,800 shares after completing the transaction at $10.62 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,626 and bolstered with 137,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $26.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JELD traded 902.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.