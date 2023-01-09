There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

The closing price of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) was $0.67 for the day, down -5.56% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0393 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865534 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6350.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On January 12, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Lambert Andrew Alan bought 48,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 29,165 led to the insider holds 737,311 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM bought 50,000 shares of HLGN for $50,000 on Nov 18. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 1,672,612 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 111,263 shares for $2.48 each. As a result, the insider received 276,400 and left with 728,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9883, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4759.

Shares Statistics:

HLGN traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 2.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.53M, compared to 3.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.8M, up 164.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197M and the low estimate is $105.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 519.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.