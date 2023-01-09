This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

As of close of business last night, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.03, up 7.29% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1876355 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9281.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

On September 12, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $12.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2704.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGY traded 2.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 819k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.4M and the low estimate is $767.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.