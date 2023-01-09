Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

The closing price of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) was $0.64 for the day, up 6.67% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008513 shares were traded. CBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5952.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On May 21, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBIO has reached a high of $0.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4194.

Shares Statistics:

CBIO traded an average of 346.53K shares per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 531.45k with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CBIO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34M, down -89.20% from the average estimate.