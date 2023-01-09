Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed the day trading at $1.56 up 4.00% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662805 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCFC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $19.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5047.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCFC traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCFC traded about 2.44M shares per day. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.91M. Insiders hold about 51.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.6M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.