What shareholders can do to beat the market with NovoCure Limited (NVCR) stock

As of close of business last night, NovoCure Limited’s stock clocked out at $109.04, down -8.22% from its previous closing price of $118.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3001798 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.14.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 632.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $107 from $89 previously.

On January 05, 2023, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $140.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares for $76.01 per share. The transaction valued at 513,372 led to the insider holds 43,626 shares of the business.

Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares of NVCR for $569,835 on Oct 06. The President, CNS Cancers US now owns 50,380 shares after completing the transaction at $84.37 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Leonard Frank X, who serves as the President, CNS Cancers US of the company, sold 6,754 shares for $77.35 each. As a result, the insider received 522,422 and left with 57,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $120.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVCR traded 764.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.77M, compared to 7.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $130.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $122.3M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $133.21M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.35M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.96M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.03M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $594.6M and the low estimate is $502M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.