Which analyst expects Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Iridium Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.99, up 12.81% from its previous closing price of $53.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1720705 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRDM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

On February 22, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when DESCH MATTHEW J sold 9,208 shares for $59.96 per share. The transaction valued at 552,112 led to the insider holds 595,091 shares of the business.

Kapalka Timothy sold 1,176 shares of IRDM for $65,856 on Jan 06. The CAO Iridium Satellite LLC now owns 15,504 shares after completing the transaction at $56.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kapalka Timothy, who serves as the CAO Iridium Satellite LLC of the company, sold 40 shares for $56.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,240 and left with 16,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2068.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 346.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 206.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $56.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRDM traded 577.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 634.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 6.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $175.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.49M to a low estimate of $168.18M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.89M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.65M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.13M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.5M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $779.24M and the low estimate is $726.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.