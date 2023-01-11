A correction may be in store for Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares?

As of close of business last night, Graphite Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.89, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571981 shares were traded. GRPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $11 previously.

On January 06, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $7.

On September 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 15, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Samsara BioCapital, L.P. bought 350,000 shares for $4.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,428,000 led to the insider holds 8,459,314 shares of the business.

Samsara BioCapital, L.P. bought 74,464 shares of GRPH for $303,068 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 8,109,314 shares after completing the transaction at $4.07 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Gutry Phil, who serves as the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,050 and bolstered with 299,941 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPH has reached a high of $11.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2551, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3435.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRPH traded 259.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 677.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.62M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$2.26, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.77.