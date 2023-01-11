A correction may be in store for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares?

In the latest session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed at $29.50 up 9.14% from its previous closing price of $27.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694251 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $47 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Booth Bruce sold 3,278 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 98,340 led to the insider holds 917,811 shares of the business.

Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. sold 717 shares of KYMR for $21,510 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 917,811 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,561 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 76,830 and left with 5,066,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $55.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KYMR has traded an average of 770.08K shares per day and 530.4k over the past ten days. A total of 54.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 8.05M, compared to 6.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$4.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.34M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.97M, an increase of 83.10% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -13.30% from the average estimate.