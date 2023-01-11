A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $1.69 in the last session, up 6.29% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4449520 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1449.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INO traded on average about 5.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 249.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.57M with a Short Ratio of 44.99M, compared to 45.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 18.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77M, up 134.90% from the average estimate.