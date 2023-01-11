A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

After finishing at $55.36 in the prior trading day, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) closed at $55.76, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670548 shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Joyce Robert Joseph sold 4,000 shares for $55.76 per share. The transaction valued at 223,040 led to the insider holds 19,898 shares of the business.

Parker Stuart B. bought 5,000 shares of KMPR for $212,750 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 35,219 shares after completing the transaction at $42.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, GOREVIC JASON N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $43.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,000 and bolstered with 12,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $64.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 307.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMPR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.21, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.