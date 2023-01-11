A Stock You Should Be Looking At: LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

After finishing at $24.55 in the prior trading day, LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) closed at $27.19, up 10.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500365 shares were traded. TREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TREE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 28, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when LEBDA DOUGLAS R sold 40,000 shares for $22.74 per share. The transaction valued at 909,592 led to the insider holds 960,000 shares of the business.

Olmstead Jill sold 3,500 shares of TREE for $91,245 on Nov 10. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 1,551 shares after completing the transaction at $26.07 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, ERNST MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,962 shares for $33.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,021 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $143.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 285.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 305.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.88M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.09% and a Short% of Float of 16.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.42, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.67 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $240.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $244M to a low estimate of $232.7M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.45M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.57M, a decrease of -15.80% over than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $978.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $989.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.