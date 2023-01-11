A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The price of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $189.65 in the last session, up 3.10% from day before closing price of $183.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2446585 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $275 from $170 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $186 to $191.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $174 to $101.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $173.57 per share. The transaction valued at 6,942,975 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $7,124,559 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $178.11 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $182.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,821,500 and left with 2,267,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $241.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRNA traded on average about 5.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.16M with a Short Ratio of 16.67M, compared to 16.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.39 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $7.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.12, with high estimates of $11.63 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.59 and $19.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.6. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 17 analysts recommending between $21.2 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.88B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.57B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -54.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.