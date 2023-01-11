An average trading volume for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $41.80 in the last session, up 3.47% from day before closing price of $40.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3336658 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Prince Matthew sold 74,710 shares for $39.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,981,116 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 30,058 shares of NET for $1,216,464 on Jan 05. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $40.47 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $43.23 each. As a result, the insider received 2,264,359 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $132.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NET traded on average about 5.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 18.20M, compared to 12.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $250.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.7M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.35M, an estimated increase of 45.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.66M, an increase of 41.40% less than the figure of $45.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $971.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.