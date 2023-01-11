An average trading volume for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) closed at $0.25, up 6.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502438 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2304.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNXA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2229, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7717.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 905.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 535.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 2.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.