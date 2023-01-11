An average trading volume for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.13 in the prior trading day, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) closed at $2.03, down -4.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188584 shares were traded. PRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Brusky Sean P. bought 21,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 21,000 shares of the business.

WIGGANS THOMAS G bought 12,500 shares of PRDS for $13,625 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, WIGGANS THOMAS G, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,375 and bolstered with 37,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has reached a high of $15.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5132.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 276.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 156.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.25 and -$2.67.