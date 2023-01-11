An average trading volume for Vroom Inc. (VRM) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed at $1.04 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2272334 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0720 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Shortt Thomas H sold 21,692 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,434 led to the insider holds 1,439,769 shares of the business.

Lang Laura W sold 7,204 shares of VRM for $7,137 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 113,738 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Zakowicz Agnieszka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 160 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 177 and left with 208,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4712.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRM traded on average about 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.19M with a Short Ratio of 25.41M, compared to 25.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.41% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $462.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $635M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $888M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.63M, a decrease of -55.10% less than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.41M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.