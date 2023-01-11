An investigation into Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s technical aspects

The price of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) closed at $51.22 in the last session, up 19.06% from day before closing price of $43.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535466 shares were traded. KRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On July 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when STUTZ CARIN bought 350 shares for $51.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,913 led to the insider holds 350 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRUS has reached a high of $96.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRUS traded on average about 117.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 258.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16M. Insiders hold about 52.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KRUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 837.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.80% and a Short% of Float of 22.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $41.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.92M, an estimated increase of 50.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.1M, an increase of 37.20% less than the figure of $50.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.89M, up 116.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.8M and the low estimate is $182.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.