An overall feel about Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at $47.30 up 3.46% from its previous closing price of $45.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313115 shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alaska Air Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares for $45.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,332 led to the insider holds 10,877 shares of the business.

HARRISON ANDREW R sold 2,267 shares of ALK for $100,037 on Jul 29. The EVP AND CCO now owns 14,152 shares after completing the transaction at $44.13 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, TACKETT SHANE R, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $46.97 each. As a result, the insider received 93,940 and left with 9,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $61.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALK has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 126.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.51B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 29.70% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.96B, up 62.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.79B and the low estimate is $9.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.