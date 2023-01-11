An overall feel about XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, XPeng Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.09, up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22184640 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $8.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18.60 to $4.20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $49.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPEV traded 34.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 671.44M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.64M with a Short Ratio of 48.50M, compared to 28.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$2.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $939.78M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $900.06M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $5.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.