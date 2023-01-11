Are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.95, up 4.85% from its previous closing price of $9.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874679 shares were traded. SRRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On March 23, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 48,774 shares for $9.33 per share. The transaction valued at 455,091 led to the insider holds 9,029,044 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 130,265 shares of SRRK for $1,047,383 on Oct 25. The 10% Owner now owns 8,980,270 shares after completing the transaction at $8.04 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 66,000 shares for $7.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 520,760 and bolstered with 8,850,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRRK has reached a high of $22.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRRK traded 215.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 268.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SRRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.86 and -$4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.82M, up 76.20% from the average estimate.