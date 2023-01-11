Are UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $3.82 up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203770 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1598.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIGR has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 3.14M over the past ten days. A total of 153.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.45M. Insiders hold about 22.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 9.41M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $250.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.