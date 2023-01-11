Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) closed the day trading at $5.40 up 155.92% from the previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50307015 shares were traded. BIOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIOR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $52.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIOR traded about 86.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIOR traded about 5.2M shares per day. A total of 8.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.32M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 14.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.00% from the average estimate.