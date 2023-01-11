Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) closed the day trading at $11.57 up 2.57% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2398658 shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OWL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 396.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

On October 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 14, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $14.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OWL traded about 3.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OWL traded about 2.77M shares per day. A total of 441.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.22M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.19M with a Short Ratio of 27.52M, compared to 25.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Dividends & Splits

OWL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $335.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $347.7M to a low estimate of $328.3M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $235.7M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.67M, an increase of 26.00% less than the figure of $42.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $378.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.45M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.88M, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.