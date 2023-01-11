CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $11.87 in the prior trading day, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed at $12.64, up 6.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142103 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On June 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2021, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,818 shares for $11.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,936 led to the insider holds 268,906 shares of the business.

Maag Peter sold 20,000 shares of CDNA for $493,143 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 297,039 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Colon Grace, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,521 shares for $24.81 each. As a result, the insider received 62,546 and left with 4,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $46.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 919.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Shares short for CDNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.78% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.2M and the low estimate is $357.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.