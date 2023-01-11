Considering ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $10.08 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12661654 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Loewenthal William J sold 3,115 shares for $8.94 per share. The transaction valued at 27,860 led to the insider holds 432,892 shares of the business.

Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part bought 14,256 shares of CHPT for $116,899 on Dec 28. The 10% Owner now owns 24,757,128 shares after completing the transaction at $8.20 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,422,121 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,782,272 and bolstered with 24,742,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHPT traded on average about 8.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 341.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.11M with a Short Ratio of 48.85M, compared to 41.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.