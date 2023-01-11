Considering Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $11.61 in the prior trading day, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed at $12.47, up 7.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943068 shares were traded. RAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 01, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 77,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 636,790 led to the insider holds 1,005,207 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 45,000 shares of RAIN for $351,000 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 928,207 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the See Explanation of Responses of the company, bought 1,710,358 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,971,387 and bolstered with 2,870,985 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $13.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 85.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.62M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 261.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 284.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.59 and -$2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$2.54.