As of close of business last night, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.45, down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697997 shares were traded. GROM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has reached a high of $70.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.1607.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROM traded 651.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.95M. Insiders hold about 10.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GROM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 297.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 417.85k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16M and the low estimate is $8.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.