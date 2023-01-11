How is HashiCorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HCP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $27.56 in the last session, up 4.12% from day before closing price of $26.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158295 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $26.13 per share. The transaction valued at 993,039 led to the insider holds 1,520,000 shares of the business.

St. Ledger Susan sold 5,694 shares of HCP for $154,478 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 22,852 shares after completing the transaction at $27.13 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Welihinda Navam, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,540 shares for $26.51 each. As a result, the insider received 146,857 and left with 7,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $83.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCP traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.1M and the low estimate is $554.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.