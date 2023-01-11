I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BTCS Inc. (BTCS).

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) closed at $1.49, up 47.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847564 shares were traded. BTCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5491 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Allen Charles W bought 500 shares for $3.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,895 led to the insider holds 4,029,874 shares of the business.

Allen Charles W bought 6,500 shares of BTCS for $24,635 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 4,029,374 shares after completing the transaction at $3.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCS has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8537.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 44.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 148.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 55.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8M and the low estimate is $2.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.