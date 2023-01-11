I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Omeros Corporation (OMER).

After finishing at $2.87 in the prior trading day, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed at $2.92, up 1.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511260 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8488.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMER by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6404.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 523.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 9.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.93, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$2.26.