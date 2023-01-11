In spite of Nuvation Bio Inc.’s (NYSE:NUVB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) closed at $2.27 up 11.27% from its previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989091 shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0470.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuvation Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 48.60 and its Current Ratio is at 48.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 43,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 83,962 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 47,000 shares of NUVB for $93,187 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, FALBERG KATHRYN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 84,959 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,599 and bolstered with 160,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $6.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1126.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUVB has traded an average of 827.82K shares per day and 968.74k over the past ten days. A total of 218.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.81M. Insiders hold about 26.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 7.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.7.