In What Direction Will Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Goes From Here?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) closed the day trading at $5.86 up 5.02% from the previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2114560 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BSBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BSBR traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BSBR traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 7.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BSBR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.57, up from 0.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.87.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.43B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.8B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.32B and the low estimate is $14.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.