In What Direction Will TD Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) was $1.20 for the day, up 2.56% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503280 shares were traded. GLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Zhang Shuxiang bought 10,000,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 11,500,000 led to the insider holds 17,934,000 shares of the business.

Ouyang Renmei bought 10,000,000 shares of GLG for $11,500,000 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,574,385 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLG has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1597.

Shares Statistics:

GLG traded an average of 251.11K shares per day over the past three months and 414.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.06M. Insiders hold about 56.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 202.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 54.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.