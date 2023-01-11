Invest in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $17.04 in the prior trading day, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $17.31, up 1.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2883366 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares for $11.63 per share. The transaction valued at 58,150 led to the insider holds 32,722 shares of the business.

BOEHM WILLIAM T bought 2,000 shares of NEOG for $27,770 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 23,242 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Jones Douglas Edward, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $14.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,170 and bolstered with 9,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 393.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $40.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.71M, compared to 20.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $834.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 61.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $982.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.