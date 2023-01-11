Investing in ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) closed at $216.83 up 7.80% from its previous closing price of $201.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720225 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ICON Public Limited Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $260 from $265 previously.

On September 07, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $260.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 25, 2022, with a $260 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $297.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICLR has traded an average of 609.78K shares per day and 445.59k over the past ten days. A total of 81.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.08M. Shares short for ICLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.78 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.66. EPS for the following year is $12.9, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.77 and $12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, ICON Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.46B and the low estimate is $7.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.