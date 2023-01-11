Investing in Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Nkarta Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.21, down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $5.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748519 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On July 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Brandenberger Ralph sold 842 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 11,805 led to the insider holds 7,800 shares of the business.

HASTINGS PAUL J sold 498 shares of NKTX for $6,474 on Sep 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 250,461 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, HASTINGS PAUL J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,376 shares for $13.03 each. As a result, the insider received 304,615 and left with 250,959 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKTX traded 692.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 845.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 5.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.06% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.56 and -$3.33.