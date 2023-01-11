Investing in Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) closed at $0.60 up 3.33% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0193 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738980 shares were traded. WEJO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wejo Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has reached a high of $6.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5624.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEJO has traded an average of 221.01K shares per day and 265.05k over the past ten days. A total of 104.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.49M. Insiders hold about 18.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEJO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEJO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57M, up 265.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 269.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.