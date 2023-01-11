Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $73.11 in the prior trading day, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) closed at $76.65, up 4.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673548 shares were traded. JACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JACK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On December 05, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $89 to $81.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when DARDEN TONY J sold 144 shares for $67.06 per share. The transaction valued at 9,657 led to the insider holds 2,990 shares of the business.

MULLANY TIMOTHY E sold 330 shares of JACK for $22,130 on Dec 20. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,829 shares after completing the transaction at $67.06 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, COOK RICHARD D, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 173 shares for $67.06 each. As a result, the insider received 11,601 and left with 4,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JACK has reached a high of $96.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 357.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.49M. Shares short for JACK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JACK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for JACK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.27 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $392.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.4M to a low estimate of $386.06M. As of the current estimate, Jack in the Box Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.45M, an estimated increase of 40.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.