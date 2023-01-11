Is NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $22.87 in the prior trading day, NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) closed at $22.84, down -0.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2145388 shares were traded. NOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Novak Christy Lynn sold 4,575 shares for $23.17 per share. The transaction valued at 106,011 led to the insider holds 64,086 shares of the business.

Joseph Isaac H. sold 2,500 shares of NOV for $56,925 on Nov 01. The insider now owns 190,611 shares after completing the transaction at $22.77 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, HARRISON DAVID D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,112 shares for $17.01 each. As a result, the insider received 52,941 and left with 91,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NOV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 951.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has reached a high of $24.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 391.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.36M with a Short Ratio of 11.96M, compared to 14.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 771.30% for NOV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1109:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, NOV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.47B and the low estimate is $7.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.