Is ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) closed at $5.78 in the last session, up 2.85% from day before closing price of $5.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723670 shares were traded. ORIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Multani Pratik S sold 2,089 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 6,789 led to the insider holds 7,423 shares of the business.

Piscitelli Dominic sold 2,089 shares of ORIC for $6,789 on Dec 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 67,423 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Chacko Jacob, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,764 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider received 18,733 and left with 817,025 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORIC has reached a high of $15.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORIC traded on average about 909.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.26M. Insiders hold about 14.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$2.79.