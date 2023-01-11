Is this a Prime Time To acquire RH (RH) stock

After finishing at $299.59 in the prior trading day, RH (NYSE: RH) closed at $309.66, up 3.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934289 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $309.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $296.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $215 from $227 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $315 to $310.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $328 to $243.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $262.45 per share. The transaction valued at 35,956 led to the insider holds 6,389 shares of the business.

FRIEDMAN GARY G sold 187,200 shares of RH for $49,224,215 on Dec 14. The Chairman & CEO now owns 3,305,063 shares after completing the transaction at $262.95 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, FRIEDMAN GARY G, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 271,254 shares for $263.72 each. As a result, the insider received 71,534,197 and left with 2,980,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $491.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 267.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 278.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 741.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 753.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.08 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $7.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $5.18 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.21 and $17.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.18. EPS for the following year is $21.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $24.86 and $15.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.