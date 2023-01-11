It’s a good day to be an Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shareholder

In the latest session, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed at $4.94 up 8.10% from its previous closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572136 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 132 led to the insider holds 24,895 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of AHT for $846 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3369.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AHT has traded an average of 418.81K shares per day and 533.37k over the past ten days. A total of 34.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.4 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.22 and -$4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.22. EPS for the following year is -$4.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.12 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.41M, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.