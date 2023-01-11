It’s a good day to be an Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shareholder

In the latest session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed at $12.19 up 2.96% from its previous closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545365 shares were traded. SBSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.98.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBSW has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 2.53M over the past ten days. A total of 705.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.37M. Shares short for SBSW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.19M with a Short Ratio of 12.56M, compared to 16.48M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBSW is 0.82, from 6.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 51.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.88B and the low estimate is $7.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.