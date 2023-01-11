It’s an appealing income play to consider agilon health inc. (AGL)

After finishing at $17.56 in the prior trading day, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed at $18.72, up 6.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3120793 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Kornitzer Benjamin sold 2,698 shares for $15.46 per share. The transaction valued at 41,702 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Kornitzer Benjamin sold 2,698 shares of AGL for $41,845 on Jan 05. The Chief Med. & Quality Officer now owns 10,426 shares after completing the transaction at $15.51 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Kornitzer Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of the company, sold 5,398 shares for $16.82 each. As a result, the insider received 90,807 and left with 10,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 411.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Shares short for AGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.72M with a Short Ratio of 25.06M, compared to 21.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.