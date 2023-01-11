It’s an appealing income play to consider Conn’s Inc. (CONN)

After finishing at $8.72 in the prior trading day, Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) closed at $10.02, up 14.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855156 shares were traded. CONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 4,000 shares for $6.35 per share. The transaction valued at 25,415 led to the insider holds 64,042 shares of the business.

MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 7,000 shares of CONN for $45,294 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 60,042 shares after completing the transaction at $6.47 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, MARTIN DOUGLAS H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,250 and bolstered with 47,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CONN has reached a high of $25.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 403.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.96M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CONN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 3.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.45% and a Short% of Float of 30.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.