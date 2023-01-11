It’s an appealing income play to consider Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

After finishing at $19.30 in the prior trading day, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed at $19.59, up 1.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570274 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.91.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 7,250 shares for $19.63 per share. The transaction valued at 142,316 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BERMAN RICHARD J sold 2,708 shares of CYRX for $116,588 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 107,203 shares after completing the transaction at $43.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $43.29 each. As a result, the insider received 86,581 and left with 7,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $49.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 529.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 2.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $70.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.72M to a low estimate of $67.44M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.69M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.22M, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.73M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.33M and the low estimate is $303.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.