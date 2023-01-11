It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Renren Inc. (RENN) stock

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) closed the day trading at $2.15 up 7.50% from the previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611644 shares were traded. RENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9110.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RENN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group Downgraded its Hold to Sell on February 03, 2012, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Renren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENN has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.2500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.5702.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RENN traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RENN traded about 428.81k shares per day. A total of 25.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.91M. Insiders hold about 31.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RENN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 183.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 216.47k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.