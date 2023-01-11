Sabre Corporation (SABR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed the day trading at $6.94 up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4096231 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SABR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares for $4.79 per share. The transaction valued at 478,750 led to the insider holds 209,170 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares of SABR for $3,975 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 51,341 shares after completing the transaction at $5.56 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, MENKE SEAN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.01 each. As a result, the insider received 160,200 and left with 1,257,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $12.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SABR traded about 6.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SABR traded about 4.16M shares per day. A total of 328.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Shares short for SABR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.96M with a Short Ratio of 40.49M, compared to 43.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.40% and a Short% of Float of 13.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $702.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $742M to a low estimate of $670.99M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $441.09M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.63M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $796M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 55.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.